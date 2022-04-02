Analysts Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Price Target at $35.78

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.56.

MUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,714,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $436,423,000 after buying an additional 91,067 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after buying an additional 49,748 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,818,000 after buying an additional 153,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 37,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUR traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.43. 1,400,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,920. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.86 and a beta of 2.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

