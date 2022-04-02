Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ET. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133,586 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627,708 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $46,325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,962,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,348,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,202,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.06. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $11.59.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Energy Transfer Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.