Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETD traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. 402,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,133. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $649.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.11. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 36.71%.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

