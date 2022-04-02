Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 99.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 1,265.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zymergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Zachariah Serber sold 21,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $103,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $126,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,459 shares of company stock valued at $567,114.

ZY stock remained flat at $$2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,971. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48. Zymergen Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $295.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.30.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.03. Zymergen had a negative return on equity of 451.58% and a negative net margin of 2,160.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zymergen Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zymergen from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC raised Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.18.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

