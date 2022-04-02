Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,532 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 16.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 30.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MAV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. 117,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,554. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $12.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

