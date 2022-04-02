Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.15. 1,229,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,419. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

