Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 118,426 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.96. 757,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,261. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZPN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

