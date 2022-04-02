Analysts Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) will announce $70.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.23 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $66.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $293.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $295.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $315.53 million, with estimates ranging from $311.30 million to $318.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

III has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of III stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $6.87. 290,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,198. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $332.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Information Services Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 52,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Information Services Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.