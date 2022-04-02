Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $764.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) to report sales of $764.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $780.30 million and the lowest is $752.52 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $596.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSTO traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.58. 570,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,940. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $30.81 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.57.

About Vista Outdoor (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.