Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 34,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 87,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,784. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

