Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,290,000 after buying an additional 143,103 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 73.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2,421.2% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 128,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after acquiring an additional 123,433 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,390.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after acquiring an additional 116,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 830.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

MGC stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.46. 119,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,053. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $142.85 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.79.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.