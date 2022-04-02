Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PII. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.93.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.44. The company had a trading volume of 771,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,817. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.24.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

