AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $156.52. The company had a trading volume of 822,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,980. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $157.46.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,710 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,825. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $188,449,000. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.