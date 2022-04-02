Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.32.

ATHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $584,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,612 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,024,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,813,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,417,000 after acquiring an additional 362,193 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,009,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,872 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATHM traded up $3.43 on Friday, hitting $33.84. 1,256,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,229. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $98.11.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. The company had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autohome will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

