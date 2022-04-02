PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Shares Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MFDX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.60. 1,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,925. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30.

