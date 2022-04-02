Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 625 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,055. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $30.39.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.