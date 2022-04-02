Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,313,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLI stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.00. The company had a trading volume of 455,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,406. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.03 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day moving average of $103.64.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.