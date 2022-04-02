Ravencoin (RVN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $758.05 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0724 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $758.05 million and approximately $54.87 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001797 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00050109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

