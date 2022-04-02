Brokerages Set Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) PT at $67.83

Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.71.

TSE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE TSE traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.02. The company had a trading volume of 511,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,262. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $43.24 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 45.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.50%.

In related news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,957 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,923. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Trinseo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter worth $82,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

