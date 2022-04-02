Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Receives $42.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Canfor stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.56. 5,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,314. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. Canfor has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $29.35.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

