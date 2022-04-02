Analysts Set Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Price Target at $76.00

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HENKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €87.00 ($95.60) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($83.52) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 122,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,657. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.96%.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

