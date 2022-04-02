Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

WBA stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 15,009,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

