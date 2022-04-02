Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Autodesk by 28.1% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $114,106,000 after buying an additional 87,692 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 530.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 110,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $213.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,688. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.29 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,655 shares of company stock worth $1,596,940 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.