Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GWG were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GWG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GWG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GWG by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWG stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $5.34. 1,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,191. GWG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34.

GWG Holdings, Inc is a financial services company, which transforms the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services. The firm is founded to earn non-correlated returns from life insurance assets and create opportunities for consumers to obtain significantly more value for their life insurance policies in a secondary market compared to the traditional options offered by the insurance industry.

