B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) to post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. B&G Foods reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

BGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $15,603,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,073,000 after purchasing an additional 460,798 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 34,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BGS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,966. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.35. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $36.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 182.69%.

About B&G Foods (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&G Foods (BGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.