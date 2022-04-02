Dev Protocol Price Reaches $1.14 on Major Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $15,686.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002458 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007955 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009832 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.16 or 0.00227358 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

