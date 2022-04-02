Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 489 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $13,993,516. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,117,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.77. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $109.23 and a 52 week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

