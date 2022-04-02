Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $984,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.92.

Shares of MMC traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.68. 1,492,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,291. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.58. The company has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.45 and a 1 year high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

