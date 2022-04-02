Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Vipshop reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

VIPS stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. 14,049,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,703,024. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,604,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,473,000 after acquiring an additional 915,418 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $115,268,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vipshop by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,383 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,195,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,645,000 after buying an additional 1,119,438 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,857,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,801,000 after buying an additional 2,045,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

