Brokerages Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) will announce $31.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.07 million and the highest is $32.23 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $33.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $127.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.78 million to $128.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $130.10 million, with estimates ranging from $129.64 million to $130.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 38.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the period. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,157. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. The company has a market cap of $139.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

