Brokerages Set Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Target Price at $24.70

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.90.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,203. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth $44,989,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,949 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 488,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 121,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $1,155,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

