C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCCC. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CCCC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.06. 774,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,399. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.42.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.