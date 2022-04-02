Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

NYSE ROK traded up $4.45 on Friday, reaching $284.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,298. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.96. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.65 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

