Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 935 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ABB by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,649,000 after acquiring an additional 102,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ABB by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,539,000 after acquiring an additional 257,264 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ABB by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ABB by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

NYSE ABB traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $32.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.00. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.537 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is 23.79%.

ABB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.