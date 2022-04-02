Beacon Price Up 33.7% Over Last 7 Days (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $53,564.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beacon has traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012991 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

