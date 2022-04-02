Brokerages Set Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) PT at $16.86

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OWL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:OWL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,024. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 71,148 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,897 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,763,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,412,000 after acquiring an additional 512,994 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

