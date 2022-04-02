Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

FLUIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Fluidra from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Grupo Santander upgraded Fluidra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fluidra from €40.00 ($43.96) to €36.00 ($39.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

FLUIF stock remained flat at $$30.86 during trading on Friday. Fluidra has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $43.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

