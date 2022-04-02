-$0.62 EPS Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) will post ($1.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. Cellectis reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 292.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cellectis.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.37. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 170.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share.

CLLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

CLLS traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. 364,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,722. The firm has a market cap of $220.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 1.2% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 87,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 10.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cellectis by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.