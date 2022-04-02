Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of Celcuity stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,122. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 34.06 and a current ratio of 34.06. Celcuity has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $136.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.54.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Celcuity by 405.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Celcuity by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Celcuity by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Celcuity by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Celcuity (Get Rating)
Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.
