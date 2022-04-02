Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Shares of Celcuity stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,122. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 34.06 and a current ratio of 34.06. Celcuity has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $136.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Celcuity ( NASDAQ:CELC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celcuity will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Celcuity by 405.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Celcuity by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Celcuity by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Celcuity by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celcuity (Get Rating)

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.