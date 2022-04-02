Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.45. 14,885,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,050,576. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16.

