$153.18 Million in Sales Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) will report sales of $153.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.06 million and the highest is $167.30 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $96.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $649.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $564.71 million to $772.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $628.16 million, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $748.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,702,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,202,425 shares of company stock worth $58,002,879. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 338,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,226. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 2.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 241.03%.

About Viper Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.