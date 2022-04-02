Zacks: Brokerages Expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Materialise reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Materialise had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Materialise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of MTLS stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $19.94. 143,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,219. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Materialise has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $38.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Materialise by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,247,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,787,000 after buying an additional 119,470 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Materialise by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 998,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after buying an additional 141,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.