$112.23 Million in Sales Expected for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $112.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Celsius’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.83 million and the highest is $132.04 million. Celsius posted sales of $50.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full-year sales of $537.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.53 million to $592.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $782.24 million, with estimates ranging from $648.14 million to $900.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Celsius.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Celsius by 9.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Celsius by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.66. The company had a trading volume of 670,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,779. Celsius has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $110.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 244.42 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average is $69.67.

Celsius Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsius (CELH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.