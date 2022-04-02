$42.17 Million in Sales Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) to post sales of $42.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.30 million. ChannelAdvisor reported sales of $39.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $183.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.40 million to $184.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $203.38 million, with estimates ranging from $200.70 million to $206.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet cut ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.32. 296,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,662. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.57. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

