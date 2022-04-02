Brokerages Anticipate Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to Announce $3.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95. Norfolk Southern posted earnings of $2.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $13.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.17 to $13.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.87 to $15.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.95.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded down $19.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,387,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.59.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.