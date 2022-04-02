Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Cuts Position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 438,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,227,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SJT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. 688,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,955. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1191 per share. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

