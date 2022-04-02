Brokerages Anticipate Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Will Announce Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) will report $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the highest is $2.53. Prudential Financial reported earnings per share of $4.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year earnings of $12.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $13.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prudential Financial.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.40. 1,442,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,897. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,500. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential Financial (PRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.