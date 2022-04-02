K21 (K21) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $92,027.00

K21 (K21) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, K21 has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. K21 has a total market cap of $13.69 million and approximately $92,027.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One K21 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

K21 Profile

K21 is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,211,546 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

