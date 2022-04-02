$696.68 Million in Sales Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) to post sales of $696.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $638.80 million and the highest is $768.00 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $286.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%.

PDCE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.66. 742,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,831. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $102,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $320,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,919 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.