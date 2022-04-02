Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). ChemoCentryx posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 408.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,728. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $40,045,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 246.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 254,367 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth about $5,399,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth about $1,967,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,389.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,563,000 after buying an additional 578,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

